Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $79.60

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

