Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Target Price at $63.25

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

