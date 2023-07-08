Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $23.87

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.87.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $58,524,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

