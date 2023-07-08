Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $25.42

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Weibo Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.70 million. Analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

