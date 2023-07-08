BTIG Research Trims Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Target Price to $18.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

LQDA opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $498.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 217.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $86,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

