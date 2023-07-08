Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.60. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

