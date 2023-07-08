Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

PEP stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average is $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

