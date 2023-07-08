Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 530 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

