Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $112.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.58.

NYSE COF opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after buying an additional 1,020,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

