CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO Sells $14,090,240.22 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,964,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

