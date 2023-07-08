Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $49.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $49.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

