Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $49.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.
CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $49.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
