Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $276.20

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276.20 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 277.96 ($3.53), with a volume of 85751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.80 ($3.67).

CWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.62) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,155 ($14.66) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of £573.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,293.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 366.30.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

