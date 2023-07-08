Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after buying an additional 319,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.30.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

