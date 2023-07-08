Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

