Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lessened by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.88. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

