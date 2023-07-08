Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

CVX stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.