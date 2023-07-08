Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $2,077.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,233.61 and a one year high of $2,147.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,064.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,760.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

