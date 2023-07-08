Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) versus iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Head to Head Contrast

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iQIYI and Cineverse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI 1 2 7 0 2.60 Cineverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

iQIYI currently has a consensus price target of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Cineverse has a consensus price target of $93.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5,656.17%. Given Cineverse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than iQIYI.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iQIYI has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.2% of iQIYI shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of iQIYI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iQIYI and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI -0.50% -2.03% -0.32% Cineverse -14.31% -30.79% -10.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iQIYI and Cineverse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI $4.20 billion 1.16 -$19.75 million ($0.02) -258.00 Cineverse $68.03 million 0.28 $2.21 million ($0.95) -1.71

Cineverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iQIYI. iQIYI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iQIYI beats Cineverse on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite, which offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

