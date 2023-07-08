Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $101.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.