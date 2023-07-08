Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.