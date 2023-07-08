Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

