Citigroup Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $148.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $127.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lennar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

