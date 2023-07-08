CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) vs. China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Financial Analysis

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) and China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CNO Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. CNO Financial Group pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CNO Financial Group and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNO Financial Group 7.59% 16.21% 0.84% China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNO Financial Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNO Financial Group and China Pacific Insurance (Group), as reported by MarketBeat.

CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. Given CNO Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNO Financial Group is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNO Financial Group and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNO Financial Group $3.58 billion 0.76 $396.80 million $2.43 9.79 China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.27

CNO Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Pacific Insurance (Group). China Pacific Insurance (Group) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNO Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNO Financial Group beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face. The company also focuses on worksite and group sales for businesses, associations, and other membership groups by interacting with customers at their place of employment. In addition, it provides fixed index annuities; fixed interest annuities, including fixed rate single and flexible premium deferred annuities; single premium immediate annuities; supplemental health products, such as specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity products; and long-term care plans primarily to retirees and older self-employed individuals in the middle-income market. Further, the company offers universal life and other interest-sensitive life products; and traditional life policies that include whole life, graded benefit life, term life, and single premium whole life products, as well as graded benefit life insurance products. CNO Financial Group, Inc. markets its products under the Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn brand names. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products. It also provides real estate management, consulting, medical consulting, insurance agency, fund management, seniors and disabled care, elderly, real estate development and operation, technical, cloud computing, bid data, and health advisory services, as well as senior living property investment, construction, and management services. It sells its products directly, as well as through agents, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

