Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7 %

CL stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

