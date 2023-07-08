Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $45.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Comcast stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

