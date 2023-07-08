Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $53.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.