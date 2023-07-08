Comparing Evolva (ELVAF) and Its Rivals

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Free Report) is one of 385 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Evolva to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolva and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -56.25 Evolva Competitors $198.96 million $12.76 million 20.97

Evolva’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 610 1794 4893 47 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evolva and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.10%. Given Evolva’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -11,668.95% -87.34% -23.36%

Summary

Evolva peers beat Evolva on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evolva Company Profile



Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

