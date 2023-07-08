Comparing Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Selina Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.31 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -4.22 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Selina Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Membership Collective Group and Selina Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.66%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 450.00%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Risk and Volatility

Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Selina Hospitality beats Membership Collective Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

(Free Report)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Selina Hospitality

(Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

