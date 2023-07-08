Comparing Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) & Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) and Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Redrow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $8.22 billion 0.62 $1.05 billion $9.42 4.96 Redrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 13.04% 24.14% 12.81% Redrow N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taylor Morrison Home and Redrow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 7 2 0 2.22 Redrow 1 4 2 0 2.14

Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus target price of $43.31, indicating a potential downside of 7.28%. Redrow has a consensus target price of $469.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,391.23%. Given Redrow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redrow is more favorable than Taylor Morrison Home.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Redrow on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. In addition, the company operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

