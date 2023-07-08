Comparing Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) & SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) and Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Three Sixty Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.83 billion 0.87 $56.04 million $0.13 69.92 Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than Three Sixty Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 2 17 4 0 2.09 Three Sixty Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunPower and Three Sixty Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

SunPower currently has a consensus price target of $17.82, indicating a potential upside of 96.02%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than Three Sixty Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Three Sixty Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 1.81% 3.12% 0.99% Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SunPower beats Three Sixty Solar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

