Comparing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Nordic American Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Nordic American Tankers pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nordic American Tankers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.05 $37.49 million N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers $410.91 million 1.89 $15.10 million $0.42 8.87

This table compares United Maritime and Nordic American Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nordic American Tankers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Maritime and Nordic American Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordic American Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nordic American Tankers has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers 37.03% 16.91% 10.10%

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats United Maritime on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

