Comparing Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% GigaCloud Technology 6.96% 18.02% 8.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.59 $23.97 million $0.86 8.29

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.49%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

