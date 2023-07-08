Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $39.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

