Concierge Technologies (CNCG) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Free Report) is one of 1,202 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Concierge Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concierge Technologies N/A N/A -572.39 Concierge Technologies Competitors $231.51 million -$3.60 million -48.14

Concierge Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Concierge Technologies. Concierge Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concierge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 1055 4633 6360 111 2.45

This is a summary of current ratings for Concierge Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 92.37%. Given Concierge Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concierge Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concierge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 378.50% 7.95% 4.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concierge Technologies competitors beat Concierge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.S.A. Investment Fund Management, U.S.A. Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems. The Company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

