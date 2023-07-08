Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,126 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,883,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 121,027 shares during the period.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day moving average is $177.62. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.49 and a twelve month high of $223.77.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

