Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Conn’s Price Performance
NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.48. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.
Institutional Trading of Conn’s
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Conn’s
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.