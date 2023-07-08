Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.48. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.77 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.