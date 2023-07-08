Contrasting MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MV Oil Trust and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.50% N/A 366.53% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $27.20 million 5.72 $25.53 million N/A N/A California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats California Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

(Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

