Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 43,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 63.6% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.