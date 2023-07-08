Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

