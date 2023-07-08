Cottage Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,567,065 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

