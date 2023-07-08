Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $40.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COVTY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Covestro will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.