Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $89.27.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.80 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

