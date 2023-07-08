Crescent Sterling Ltd. Purchases 812 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.54.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

