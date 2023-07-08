Critical Analysis: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) versus ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProPhase Labs and RAPT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 1 0 1 0 2.00 RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.45%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 105.99%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs 6.91% 10.05% 6.89% RAPT Therapeutics N/A -43.24% -39.17%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares ProPhase Labs and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and RAPT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $94.42 million 1.34 $18.46 million $0.41 18.02 RAPT Therapeutics $1.53 million 442.51 -$83.84 million ($2.65) -7.44

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProPhase Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats RAPT Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhase Labs

(Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. The company also offers contract manufacturing services, such as consumer product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, it is involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. The company's lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. It also focuses on the development of hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.