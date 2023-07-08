Critical Analysis: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and IRadimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 10.05 -$42.81 million ($0.84) -27.68 IRadimed $53.30 million 11.03 $12.83 million $1.09 42.80

IRadimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.3% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -30.48% -48.57% -23.64% IRadimed 24.27% 20.03% 17.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 4 0 2.80 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

IRadimed beats Treace Medical Concepts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision; and Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

