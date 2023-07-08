Critical Review: Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) vs. Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocado Group and Atlas Copco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $3.11 billion 2.05 -$563.54 million N/A N/A Atlas Copco $14.02 billion 4.79 $2.33 billion $0.50 27.56

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco 16.42% 31.71% 14.65%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Ocado Group and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ocado Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ocado Group and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Copco 2 5 4 0 2.18

Atlas Copco has a consensus target price of $114.17, suggesting a potential upside of 728.50%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Ocado Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Ocado Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group

(Free Report)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About Atlas Copco

(Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

