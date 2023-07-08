Critical Survey: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Veris Residential 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 337.26%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Veris Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.32 billion 0.10 -$139.82 million ($4.63) -0.85 Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.22 -$52.07 million ($0.77) -21.21

Veris Residential has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -10.99% N/A -3.69% Veris Residential -19.41% -4.61% -1.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veris Residential beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust



Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Veris Residential



Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

