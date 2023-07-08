CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.