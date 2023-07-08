Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Culp will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

About Culp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

