Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.27.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Culp will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Stories
