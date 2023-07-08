CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

